New Gains for the Right, Now is the Time For Warriors

The shift is happening, the far right are having a comeback, but what does it all mean? Is this planned to cause division or is it a suprise blow for the Deep State? Whatever, when fear sets in the people choose for change and it’s more and more people every day. Enough people to send the Argentinian and Dutch elections into chaos… and not before time. Jab victims are dropping like flies and the Pandemic Preparedness treaty is mere months away.

