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Why, Why, Why?? Elite Plan Analysis for Christine, Pole Shift Explained, and More: November 24, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
Why, Why, Why?
Written by Christine and Terral
November 24, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
Hi Christine:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 6:42 AM Christine wrote:
Hi Bonnie and Terral,
1. Why would they want COVID-19 to be invented and passed around as a bioweapon?
--
Solar flare hurls plasma bomb causing shortwave radio blackout in eastern Australia and all of New Zealand
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/solar-flare-plasma-bomb-radio-blackout-australia-new-zealand.html
--
DOCUMENTING EARTH CHANGES DURING THE NEXT GSM AND POLE SHIFT
https://electroverse.net/cosmic-ray-flux-explained/
--
Methane Hits Record High in Atmosphere as Fossil Fuel Companies Diverge
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/methane-hits-record-high-in-atmosphere-as-fossil-fuel-companies-diverge/
--
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/severe-wildfires-raise-the-chance-for-future-monstrous-blazes/
--
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-acts-stop-sale-nano-silver-product-treatment-covid-19
--
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20201113/study-new-coronavirus-mutation-accelerates-spread
--
https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/covid-coronavirus-mutation-sars-cov-2-6654439/
--
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/covid-models-show-how-to-avoid-future-lockdowns/
--
https://www.worthynews.com/54358-china-pushing-for-a-global-covid-qr-code-to-track-travel-limit-exposure-to-coronavirus
--
https://www.theblaze.com/news/national-democratic-party-official-deprogram-trump-supporters
--
https://leohohmann.com/2020/11/23/deep-state-spooks-trying-to-turn-law-enforcement-against-patriots-flocking-to-parler-mewe-gab/
--
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/341109/us-air-force-base-is-guarded-by-robotic-dogs
--
https://apnews.com/article/thanksgiving-us-coronavirus-response-d500ea449d2d6539452254fe6f20165e
--
https://apnews.com/article/vaccine-virus-keep-wearing-mask-bc938ece543577a31795cc2933e27f0c
--
https://apnews.com/article/travel-australia-coronavirus-pandemic-alan-joyce-ce71fcf0ee8e66b2a4cf5e28efdde5fe
--
https://apnews.com/article/berlin-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-bb90601e39ab86b84c29c9349f4c7e00
--
https://pjmedia.com/culture/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/23/john-macarthur-makes-sense-of-covid-19-abuses-abortion-americas-moral-free-fall-n1168300
--
https://pjmedia.com/culture/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/23/john-macarthur-makes-sense-of-covid-19-abuses-abortion-americas-moral-free-fall-n1168300
--
https://www.seattlepi.com/coronavirus/article/washington-state-food-insecurity-coronavirus-15748586.php
--
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/canada-police-tool-unlock-iphone-copy-contents.html
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/great-reset-abolishes-us-constitution-english-bill-rights
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
Why, Why, Why?
Written by Christine and Terral
November 24, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
Hi Christine:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 6:42 AM Christine wrote:
Hi Bonnie and Terral,
1. Why would they want COVID-19 to be invented and passed around as a bioweapon?
--
Solar flare hurls plasma bomb causing shortwave radio blackout in eastern Australia and all of New Zealand
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/solar-flare-plasma-bomb-radio-blackout-australia-new-zealand.html
--
DOCUMENTING EARTH CHANGES DURING THE NEXT GSM AND POLE SHIFT
https://electroverse.net/cosmic-ray-flux-explained/
--
Methane Hits Record High in Atmosphere as Fossil Fuel Companies Diverge
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/methane-hits-record-high-in-atmosphere-as-fossil-fuel-companies-diverge/
--
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/severe-wildfires-raise-the-chance-for-future-monstrous-blazes/
--
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-acts-stop-sale-nano-silver-product-treatment-covid-19
--
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20201113/study-new-coronavirus-mutation-accelerates-spread
--
https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/covid-coronavirus-mutation-sars-cov-2-6654439/
--
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/covid-models-show-how-to-avoid-future-lockdowns/
--
https://www.worthynews.com/54358-china-pushing-for-a-global-covid-qr-code-to-track-travel-limit-exposure-to-coronavirus
--
https://www.theblaze.com/news/national-democratic-party-official-deprogram-trump-supporters
--
https://leohohmann.com/2020/11/23/deep-state-spooks-trying-to-turn-law-enforcement-against-patriots-flocking-to-parler-mewe-gab/
--
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/341109/us-air-force-base-is-guarded-by-robotic-dogs
--
https://apnews.com/article/thanksgiving-us-coronavirus-response-d500ea449d2d6539452254fe6f20165e
--
https://apnews.com/article/vaccine-virus-keep-wearing-mask-bc938ece543577a31795cc2933e27f0c
--
https://apnews.com/article/travel-australia-coronavirus-pandemic-alan-joyce-ce71fcf0ee8e66b2a4cf5e28efdde5fe
--
https://apnews.com/article/berlin-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-bb90601e39ab86b84c29c9349f4c7e00
--
https://pjmedia.com/culture/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/23/john-macarthur-makes-sense-of-covid-19-abuses-abortion-americas-moral-free-fall-n1168300
--
https://pjmedia.com/culture/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/23/john-macarthur-makes-sense-of-covid-19-abuses-abortion-americas-moral-free-fall-n1168300
--
https://www.seattlepi.com/coronavirus/article/washington-state-food-insecurity-coronavirus-15748586.php
--
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/canada-police-tool-unlock-iphone-copy-contents.html
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/great-reset-abolishes-us-constitution-english-bill-rights
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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