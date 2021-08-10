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Gov Greg Abbott EXPOSED, Order Allows Illegal Aliens Enter U.S. Freely
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522 views • August 10, 2021
EXCLUSIVE! John Dice is a former lawman who has been actively documenting activity at the border, and has confirmed through multiple sources that illegal aliens are entering the United States via Texas, unchecked by law enforcement, due to orders that came directly from Governor Greg Abbott's office.
www.StewPeters.tv
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