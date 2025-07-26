No Sympathy for Men! Twitter/X Space

Friday Night Live 25 July 2025





In this episode, I tackle the complex value dynamics between men and women in relationships, spurred by a tweet about a historical engagement ring. I argue for recognizing women’s often-overlooked contributions like loyalty and support. Through personal anecdotes and caller engagement, we explore the impact of societal shifts on expectations and relationships, addressing issues such as the "me-first" mentality and the influence of welfare systems.





We also discuss validation and compliments within gender interactions, considering cultural narratives that shape perceptions of worth. I conclude by encouraging listeners to foster mutual respect and understanding in their relationships for lasting happiness.





