No Sympathy for Men! Twitter/X Space

Friday Night Live 25 July 2025
In this episode, I tackle the complex value dynamics between men and women in relationships, spurred by a tweet about a historical engagement ring. I argue for recognizing women’s often-overlooked contributions like loyalty and support. Through personal anecdotes and caller engagement, we explore the impact of societal shifts on expectations and relationships, addressing issues such as the "me-first" mentality and the influence of welfare systems.
We also discuss validation and compliments within gender interactions, considering cultural narratives that shape perceptions of worth. I conclude by encouraging listeners to foster mutual respect and understanding in their relationships for lasting happiness.
