The Legal Suit Against Fauci & the Biden Admin to Stop Big Tech from Censoring Americans

Jay Bhattacharya is Suing Fauci and the Biden Admin to Stop Big Tech from Censoring AmericansIn October 2020, the Great Barrington Declaration was published by three academics - Jay Bhattacharya, Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldorff - who appeared on UnHerd to break the story. It marked a watershed moment in the pandemic, but the authors found their criticisms of COVID policy were increasingly censored on social media.

Now, Bhattacharya is taking his case to the courts to prove collusion between the Biden administration and Big Tech to silence skeptics like the signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration.

Talking to UnHerd's Freddie Sayers, he lays out the evidence that social media companies were instructed to quell scientific views which opposed government lockdown measures.

Who was responsible for this infringement? According to the legal case, the conspiracy extends to the highest levels of power in Washington, and primarily at fault is the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Anthony Fauci.



"My primary motivation here is to regain an environment where active scientific work can happen. It has to be possible for people to have contrary ideas within science that then have fair discussion, without the government weighing in on what side it wants to take."

Full Interview: https://youtu.be/8z9mFeu59UA