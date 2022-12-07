Can the human race FREEZE TIME to prevent the TOTAL LOSS of their offspring?

Road safety ad by the government of New Zealand
Thumbnail text: If ONLY the human race could FREEZE TIME right now...
This video is addressed in Our July 01, 2022 Blog.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.