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Where's The Constitutional Authority For The CDC Mask Mandates?
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40 views • February 05, 2021
Civil rights attorneys must be chomping at the bits over this one. The unconstitutional Center for Disease Control ups and thinks it not only has authority to create law but to enforce it when it comes to facemask mandates. We'll look at what the Constitution and Bible say about disease control and where the CDC is deriving its pretended authority.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/wheres-the-constitutional-authority-for-the-cdc-mask-mandates/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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