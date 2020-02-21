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The Death of Caroline Flack - and the plan to censor the media and control the whole internet
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131 views • February 21, 2020
In this video, I speak about not just the tragic suicide of the TV Presenter Caroline Flack but also what the 'solution' being presented means for the entire free press and internet as we know it. I could have added that a real compassionate and humanitarian person would have shown their sympathies towards the young female victims of grooming gangs in England instead of both thinking the reasons for speaking out about are racist (all part of the Divide and Rule agenda also placed on us) but oh well, I guess you have to view it in the description instead. Sorry about not adding my thoughts on that at the time of recording.
Sources :-
Caroline Flack Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caroline_Flack
Petition calling for control of the media: https://www.change.org/p/exploiting-people-in-the-public-eye?recruiter=1043078149&recruited_by_id=f9302730-505b-11ea-b922-2181c12388a3&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard
BBC News article on instagram post and CPS: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-51557180
Greater Glasgow Police THINK tweet - https://twitter.com/GreaterGlasgPol/status/715867273261662208
One example of 'monitoring social media': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4ROhCRMq6o
These images and screenshots were used as part of S30 of the CDPA 1988 for purposes of criticism, education and news reporting.
Sources :-
Caroline Flack Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caroline_Flack
Petition calling for control of the media: https://www.change.org/p/exploiting-people-in-the-public-eye?recruiter=1043078149&recruited_by_id=f9302730-505b-11ea-b922-2181c12388a3&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard
BBC News article on instagram post and CPS: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-51557180
Greater Glasgow Police THINK tweet - https://twitter.com/GreaterGlasgPol/status/715867273261662208
One example of 'monitoring social media': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4ROhCRMq6o
These images and screenshots were used as part of S30 of the CDPA 1988 for purposes of criticism, education and news reporting.
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