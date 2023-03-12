Create New Account
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. TERRY SACKA Pt. 2
Published a day ago |
Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. TERRY SACKA Pt. 2


March 11, 2023


Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an eye-opening and honest interview with Terry Sacka, for the second time! Terry shares the need-to-know financial wisdom about the impending economic problems facing us, and encourages diversifying your assets with silver and other precious metals. If you haven't at least heard what he has to say, you're missing out!


You can find more info about Terry Sacka over at:

https://cornerstoneassetmetals.com/


Email for anyone to reach out if they want to purchase motorbikes. FOIN - Friends of India Network: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cpc6w-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-terry-sacka-pt.-2.html


Keywords
gunsjesusbabiessilverfinanceprecious metalsterry sackaeconomic problemsdr kandiss taylorfinancial wisdomdiversifying your assets

