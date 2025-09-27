FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: 1 Chronicles 28:9; Proverbs 1:10, 20250924

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

My most gracious, merciful, Holy, Heavenly Father, the LORD my YAHWEH, the I AM and Creator who is ONE YAHWEH in Genesis 1:1; 2:4; Exodus 3:14; Deuteronomy 6:4; Psalm 90:1-2; and Revelation 1:8! I thank You for the great Salvation that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ purchased for me with His precious blood on Calvary’s Cross. Your Holy Scriptures remind me that “Great is Your Faithfulness.”

Holy Father, in the same manner that You answered the prayers of holy men and women and kept families together, please, YAHWEH, strengthen my family, brothers, and sisters around the world so we will fear and honor You, the JEHOVAH and YAHWEH of our father and mother as I instruct them in the following:

9 As for you, my beloved children, brothers, and sisters in Christ, know JEHOVAH, the YAHWEH of your father and mother, and serve Him with a perfect heart and with a willing mind: for our YAHWEH searcheth all hearts, and understandeth all the imaginations of the thoughts: if thou seek the LORD our YAHWEH, the I AM and Creator who is ONE YAHWEH, He will be found of thee; but if thou forsake Him, He will cast thee off for ever.

10 Therefore, my beloved children, brothers, and sisters, if Satan entices thee in thine heart or through another person to sin, consent thou not. Amen!

Thank you, Holy Father, for the assurance in Your Holy Scriptures! I humble myself before Your Throne of Grace, trusting that Your Holy Spirit will continue to remind my family and other Christians that You are the YAHWEH who answer prayers of those who diligently seek You. I believe that my supplications have already been answered through the Righteousness and Blessed Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Chronicles 28:9; Proverbs 1:10, personalized KJV)

