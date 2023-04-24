Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I Returned from Bakhmut and Watched the Fighting of PMC "Wagner" from Roof Top in the Western districts of the city - On the way back, a Ukrainian Tank decided to Play Russian Roulette with us.
151 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

I returned from Bakhmut and watched the fighting of PMC "Wagner" in the western districts of the city.

Now the main batch is on the territory of the military unit.

On the way back, a Ukrainian tank decided to play Russian roulette with us. Luck was on our side, everyone was safe.

A detailed report will follow shortly, including unique footage from the Bakhmut detention center and the work of our ATGMs at the ammunition delivery point.

@brussinf

https://t.me/brussinf/5891




Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket