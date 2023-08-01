Shocking Video Shows South Africa’s Black Party Singing “Kill The Boer (Whites), Kill The White Farmer”
This is all downstream from the rotten secular religion of wokeness and CRT plaguing America today.
You have been warned.
Source @Just a Dude 😎
