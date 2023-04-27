Biden Energy Secretary Wants All US Military Vehicles To Be Electric By 2030

These people are insane.
As if the US military was not already crippled by woke activism at the highest levels of the Department of Defense, the latest news suggests that the nation's military vehicle fleet will be hobbled as well.
Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a Canadian born lawyer with no military background, testified Wednesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee that she supported requiring the United States military to move to an all-electric vehicle fleet by 2030. That's less than seven years.
Continued......https://www.zerohedge.com/military/biden-energy-secretary-wants-all-us-military-vehicles-be-electric-2030
