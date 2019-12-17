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"The Child has been born" angels announce June 12, 1970 (short message)
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10 views • December 17, 2019
This is the shorter version of a message that was given one holy night, as spiritual messengers of God announced the Messiah's birth today.
(If you'd like to hear their full holy announcement, see the other video by this title.)
The spiritual messengers of God, Aka, announced this "good news of great joy which will be to all people" today on June 12, 1970.
"For our message is for those who may see and hear, and want to hear. And the light in the east and the Cherub shall only be there for those who believe in God, our Savior.
"We must ask for permission. Now, if thy would wait; one moment, please.
"Yes.
"Yes, we would say to you this, the child has been born.
"Yes.
"Yes, and thy say to us, 'Therefore, if the child is born, why cannot we see him and worship him now?'
"Be patient, for in God’s plan the time is not yet now, but soon. For we must prepare a way, and therefore, [cough] and therefore, when the time is right, our Lord shall tell us, and we shall tell thee, for all things will be known to you in time.
"Now, thy had another question, ask."
“We have many more questions tonight, Aka. Is this child, the one that has been referred to, was it born in 1957?”
"The date is close, very close."
If you'd like to know more information about the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, , read, “We give this message from our Father” at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/we-give-this-message-from-our-father-ac23667c51ac?
Would you like to join in association with the angels in the Association of Universal Philosophy they asked be formed? Here's how you can – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup?fbclid=IwAR0yOHRox0yQGHBaWR00cD6QZMqHGO_aCX5d0ii9S35NfsTvcvFJ4v1HA8M.
Read parables the angels spoke about this holy season we celebrate: "Good Tidings of Great Joy which Will Be to All People" Today, https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/1707726507/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
You can now read all of their messages from 1970 to 1989 that we recorded and transcribed in their Book with Wings series *they asked us to call it) – https://smile.amazon.com/gp/bookseries/B01GQMQB62?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_0000_ft
Read how this came to pass, at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven
(If you'd like to hear their full holy announcement, see the other video by this title.)
The spiritual messengers of God, Aka, announced this "good news of great joy which will be to all people" today on June 12, 1970.
"For our message is for those who may see and hear, and want to hear. And the light in the east and the Cherub shall only be there for those who believe in God, our Savior.
"We must ask for permission. Now, if thy would wait; one moment, please.
"Yes.
"Yes, we would say to you this, the child has been born.
"Yes.
"Yes, and thy say to us, 'Therefore, if the child is born, why cannot we see him and worship him now?'
"Be patient, for in God’s plan the time is not yet now, but soon. For we must prepare a way, and therefore, [cough] and therefore, when the time is right, our Lord shall tell us, and we shall tell thee, for all things will be known to you in time.
"Now, thy had another question, ask."
“We have many more questions tonight, Aka. Is this child, the one that has been referred to, was it born in 1957?”
"The date is close, very close."
If you'd like to know more information about the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, , read, “We give this message from our Father” at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/we-give-this-message-from-our-father-ac23667c51ac?
Would you like to join in association with the angels in the Association of Universal Philosophy they asked be formed? Here's how you can – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup?fbclid=IwAR0yOHRox0yQGHBaWR00cD6QZMqHGO_aCX5d0ii9S35NfsTvcvFJ4v1HA8M.
Read parables the angels spoke about this holy season we celebrate: "Good Tidings of Great Joy which Will Be to All People" Today, https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/1707726507/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
You can now read all of their messages from 1970 to 1989 that we recorded and transcribed in their Book with Wings series *they asked us to call it) – https://smile.amazon.com/gp/bookseries/B01GQMQB62?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_0000_ft
Read how this came to pass, at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven
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