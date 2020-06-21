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Polycarp or Martin Luther?
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6 views • June 21, 2020
Jude said to "contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints" (Jude 3). When it comes to church leaders, who did so? Did Polycarp of Smyrna, who the Continuing Church of God traces its history through, do so? Did Martin Luther, who Protestants trace their history through, do so? When and by whom were they baptized? Who ordained them? What did they teach regarding scripture, baptism, unclean meat, Passover/Easter, Holy Days/Christmas, icons/crosses, the kingdom or heaven as reward, whether most would be saved or lost, the millennium, Jews, and military involvement? Which of them was faithful?
Two free online books offered in the video were:
Hope of Salvation: How the Continuing Church of God differs from Protestantism, URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/protestant-ccog-differences.pdf
and
Continuing History of the Church of God, URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/continuing-history-of-the-church-of-god.pdf
Two free online books offered in the video were:
Hope of Salvation: How the Continuing Church of God differs from Protestantism, URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/protestant-ccog-differences.pdf
and
Continuing History of the Church of God, URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/continuing-history-of-the-church-of-god.pdf
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