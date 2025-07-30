BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Col Doug Macgregor: Ukraine's Puppet Regime: Only One Thing Putin Can Do
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10039 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
266 views • 1 day ago

Col Doug Macgregor argues that President Trump, despite his public image as an independent thinker, is heavily influenced by a group of elites and donors who shape U.S. foreign policy—especially regarding the war in Ukraine and opposition to Russia. These influential backers, including billionaires and military leaders, are allegedly pursuing destructive policies driven by personal and ideological agendas, not by national interest or concern for the American people.

The speaker criticizes both Trump and Zelensky, calling the Ukrainian leader a puppet and claiming that neither has autonomy. They argue that the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved unless Russia’s interests are acknowledged in negotiations, which Trump and his advisors are unwilling to do.

They further denounce American generals, claiming incompetence is rewarded with promotions, and use examples from Afghanistan and tensions over Kaliningrad to illustrate their point.

The second half focuses on Bill Browder, a frequent media guest and critic of Russia. The speaker harshly dismisses him as corrupt, ideologically dangerous, and motivated by personal gain, not truth. They claim that the broader anti-Russia stance in the West is driven by elites (labeled “Israel-firsters”) who allegedly harbor historical and religious animosity toward Russia and Orthodox Christianity.

Overall, the message portrays U.S. foreign policy as hijacked by self-interested elites, disconnected from the will or well-being of the American public, and hostile toward Russia without justification.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive

Mirrored - Daniel Davis/Deep Dive

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trumprussiaukrainecol doug macgregor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy