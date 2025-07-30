Col Doug Macgregor argues that President Trump, despite his public image as an independent thinker, is heavily influenced by a group of elites and donors who shape U.S. foreign policy—especially regarding the war in Ukraine and opposition to Russia. These influential backers, including billionaires and military leaders, are allegedly pursuing destructive policies driven by personal and ideological agendas, not by national interest or concern for the American people.

The speaker criticizes both Trump and Zelensky, calling the Ukrainian leader a puppet and claiming that neither has autonomy. They argue that the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved unless Russia’s interests are acknowledged in negotiations, which Trump and his advisors are unwilling to do.

They further denounce American generals, claiming incompetence is rewarded with promotions, and use examples from Afghanistan and tensions over Kaliningrad to illustrate their point.

The second half focuses on Bill Browder, a frequent media guest and critic of Russia. The speaker harshly dismisses him as corrupt, ideologically dangerous, and motivated by personal gain, not truth. They claim that the broader anti-Russia stance in the West is driven by elites (labeled “Israel-firsters”) who allegedly harbor historical and religious animosity toward Russia and Orthodox Christianity.

Overall, the message portrays U.S. foreign policy as hijacked by self-interested elites, disconnected from the will or well-being of the American public, and hostile toward Russia without justification.

