© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Amandha Vollmer Has a Message for Parents, Doctors, Nurses, and Teachers
Follow
0
Share
Report
98 views • March 18, 2022
Please share this video with those who think they are just sooo smart because they're an educator in the Public Indoctrination System.
Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a bachelor of science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge (2000) in Alberta, Canada and a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (2008) in Toronto.
In this video, she goes on a very anger-fueled yet informative rant.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/health/dr-amandha-vollmer-has-a-message-for-parents-doctors-nurses-and-teachers/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a bachelor of science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge (2000) in Alberta, Canada and a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (2008) in Toronto.
In this video, she goes on a very anger-fueled yet informative rant.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/health/dr-amandha-vollmer-has-a-message-for-parents-doctors-nurses-and-teachers/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.