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Divine Image Destroyed - Christine Beadsworth
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185 views • October 16, 2021
There is an updated version of this video. Please click on this link: https://www.brighteon.com/b51b4221-9be0-4822-954b-aa323e798d78
Covid vaccines with non-human messenger RNA have the potential to destroy human DNA bonds. The dangers associated with them are many and serious.
Covid vaccines with non-human messenger RNA have the potential to destroy human DNA bonds. The dangers associated with them are many and serious.
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