Religious Predictions Coming True? Mark of the Beast

Whether you believe in God or not, whether you believe in the Bible, the Qu'ran Yaweh or Allah, this is for everybody, we need to fight this evil, some people would think it was in the Bible, the Bible or book of revelation has warned us, it is preordained and there is nothing we could do to change the outcome, this is not true, what if these people are acting according to the Bible to get that exact reaction from most Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus etc...?

I am not saying not to believe in God or any holy book all I am saying we should not sit on our hands and wait for God to sort it out.