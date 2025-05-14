BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
INSIDE an oil tanker while Estonian Navy tries to DETAIN it in Baltic Sea - Russian jet flyby
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
106 views • 12 hours ago

INSIDE an oil tanker while Estonian Navy tries to DETAIN it

Ship had been sailing to Russian port when stopped in Baltic Sea, but it gets help from what looks like Russian jet flyby.

Estonian Navy lets it go, says flyover 'NOT acceptable in any way'.

Adding: 

Putin held a phone conversation with President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during a technical stop-over of his special flight in Moscow.

💡 Key takeaways: 

Putin expressed gratitude to the leadership of Brazil and China for their efforts to contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

The president of Brazil informed Putin that he is fully committed to facilitating the success of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul.

Both leaders confirmed their commitment to developing the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
