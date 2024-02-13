Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 32, Feb 13, 2023 - John Perez reveals the role of SILVER in decentralized asset preservation to survive CHAOS
Health Ranger Report
John Perez from SilverIsMoneyNews (on Telegram) talks truth about silver and asset protection to survive global economic chaos.

mike adamscollapsemoneygoldchaossilverbankingcurrencyfinancedecentralizationprecious metalsassetsdtvdecentralize tvtodd pitnerjohnperez

