WI. Gov. Evers Freaks After Judge Rules Ballot Drop Boxes Illegal in the State

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Gateway Pundit reports: Illegal Ballet Boxes are now Banned and Evers is Freaking Out! See video for details.
Source Link:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/democrat-governor-tony-evers-panics-judge-rules-ballot-drop-boxes-illegal-state/
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