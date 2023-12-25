Stavropol-based paratroopers Captured AFU Stronghold near Verbovoye and took Four Ukrainian servicemen Prisoners

Stavropol-based paratroopers captured AFU stronghold near Verbovoye and took four Ukrainian servicemen prisoner

In the course of active combat operations, units of the Airborne Troops continue to advance and capture enemy strongholds in Zaporozhye direction.

▫️During a battle near Verbovoye, assault detachments of the Stavropol-based paratroopers got close to the enemy defensive positions and threw grenades at dugouts. AFU servicemen at the strongholds put down their weapons and surrendered.

▫️Under surveillance of unmanned aerial vehicle operators captured AFU servicemen were led to paratroopers positions. One drone performed surveillance guiding the AFU personnel. The other unmanned aerial vehicle carried VOG-25 munitions and followed Ukrainian servicemen not allowing them to escape.