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This U.S. presidential election is the ultimate battle between communism/socialism and capitalism. There is a 99.9% chance that Biden would be sworn in. President Trump will not concede or give it...
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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580 views • January 23, 2021
This U.S. presidential election is the ultimate battle between communism/socialism and capitalism. There is a 99.9% chance that Biden would be sworn in. President Trump will not concede or give it up, and he would take office if there were some emergencies, major events, wars, or problems arising within the U.S., or if some relevant key figures’ crimes were exposed
1/12/2021 郭先生直播：美国这场总统选举是共产主义、社会主义和资本主义之间的终极之战；拜登有99.9%的可能宣誓就职，但川普总统绝不会认输或放弃，且若有任何其他突发事件和重大事件或战争，或美国内部出问题，或相关重要人士爆出犯罪的话那就会是川普了！
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