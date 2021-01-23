This U.S. presidential election is the ultimate battle between communism/socialism and capitalism. There is a 99.9% chance that Biden would be sworn in. President Trump will not concede or give it...

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1/12/2021 郭先生直播：美国这场总统选举是共产主义、社会主义和资本主义之间的终极之战；拜登有99.9%的可能宣誓就职，但川普总统绝不会认输或放弃，且若有任何其他突发事件和重大事件或战争，或美国内部出问题，或相关重要人士爆出犯罪的话那就会是川普了！