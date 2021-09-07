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i think COVID-19 "gene-therapy" so called vax is satanic/luciferian initiation rite into New World Order antichrist allegiance
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542 views • September 07, 2021
i think COVID-19 "gene-therapy" so called vax is satanic/luciferian initiation rite into New World Order antichrist allegiance .....
Dear Father GOD Almighty in the name of Jesus i pray, i am so scared everyday seeing "the totalitarian tip-toe" from first lockdowns to masks to the EUA of the 4 different shots to the censorship on mainstream media news/big social media to the propaganda as "safe and effective" to the non-broadcast of repurposed drugs such as Ivermectin/Zinc/D/Hydrochloraquin to the non-broadcast of research in reputable journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine about post-vax thrombocytopenia to the non-broadcast of people like Dr. Robert Malone MD, Dr. Vladamir Solensky, Dr. Peter McCullough ..... help LORD i want to remain faithful to You ..... i hope i do not end up like Peter in the bible and say i will be faithful to the bitter end but wind up caving in to the pressure, the satanic spiritual warfare pressure all around me ...... Help i ask help ..... "apart from You i can do nothing" john15 ..... amen
Dear Father GOD Almighty in the name of Jesus i pray, i am so scared everyday seeing "the totalitarian tip-toe" from first lockdowns to masks to the EUA of the 4 different shots to the censorship on mainstream media news/big social media to the propaganda as "safe and effective" to the non-broadcast of repurposed drugs such as Ivermectin/Zinc/D/Hydrochloraquin to the non-broadcast of research in reputable journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine about post-vax thrombocytopenia to the non-broadcast of people like Dr. Robert Malone MD, Dr. Vladamir Solensky, Dr. Peter McCullough ..... help LORD i want to remain faithful to You ..... i hope i do not end up like Peter in the bible and say i will be faithful to the bitter end but wind up caving in to the pressure, the satanic spiritual warfare pressure all around me ...... Help i ask help ..... "apart from You i can do nothing" john15 ..... amen
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