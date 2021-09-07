BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

i think COVID-19 "gene-therapy" so called vax is satanic/luciferian initiation rite into New World Order antichrist allegiance
help VAERS
help VAERS
186 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
542 views • September 07, 2021
i think COVID-19 "gene-therapy" so called vax is satanic/luciferian initiation rite into New World Order antichrist allegiance .....

Dear Father GOD Almighty in the name of Jesus i pray, i am so scared everyday seeing "the totalitarian tip-toe" from first lockdowns to masks to the EUA of the 4 different shots to the censorship on mainstream media news/big social media to the propaganda as "safe and effective" to the non-broadcast of repurposed drugs such as Ivermectin/Zinc/D/Hydrochloraquin to the non-broadcast of research in reputable journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine about post-vax thrombocytopenia to the non-broadcast of people like Dr. Robert Malone MD, Dr. Vladamir Solensky, Dr. Peter McCullough ..... help LORD i want to remain faithful to You ..... i hope i do not end up like Peter in the bible and say i will be faithful to the bitter end but wind up caving in to the pressure, the satanic spiritual warfare pressure all around me ...... Help i ask help ..... "apart from You i can do nothing" john15 ..... amen
Keywords
jesus christjesussatanprophecynwonew world orderbible prophecymark of the beastend timesrevelationantichrist666masonsfree masonsluciferfree masonry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Garrison Vance
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy