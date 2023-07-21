Create New Account
AC Stock Soars 30% After Striking Fraud Charges Deal
The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp.—a special purpose acquisition company that had plans to merge with the company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social— jumped more than 30% at times in after-hours trading Thursday after details about its $18 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission were released.


