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Leftist Blitzkrieg
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0 view • October 17, 2021
What do you get when a regime that stole its power attacks Constitutional America from twenty angles at once? You get a Leftist Blitzgrieg. What do we do about it? Well, we sure as hell can’t give up. Keep up the fight with our great guests Dan Crenshaw, Michale Graves and Swoop!
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://crenshaw.house.gov/
https://officialmichalegraves.com/
http://www.swoopsworld.com/
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://crenshaw.house.gov/
https://officialmichalegraves.com/
http://www.swoopsworld.com/
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