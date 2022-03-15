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Gary Null with strength coach Peter. Gentle movements to stay healthy. Gary focused on health in the late 80s.
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10 views • March 15, 2022
The fact that the coach guest is in a vest and cords makes the whole demonstration more approachable. He educates as he moves.
9:30in Gary asks about a lot of people and the fat on their thighs...fat on the rear end. Gary doesn't shy away from the truth.
9:30in Gary asks about a lot of people and the fat on their thighs...fat on the rear end. Gary doesn't shy away from the truth.
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