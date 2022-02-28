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Raw Vegan Spinach Tostados
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240 views • February 28, 2022
2 cups soaked almonds
1 cup soaked pumpkin seeds
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon Himalaya salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Spinach Topping
5 cups washed spinach
3 avocados
1/2 cup fresh coriander
juice of half a lime/lemon
1/2 red chili pepper
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 teaspoon Himalaya salt
1/2 cup sundried tomatoes
1 tablespoon unpasteurized white miso
Grind all ingredients for the tostados into a dough with the food processor.
Scoop into small balls with a small portioning spoon onto a teflex sheet and flatten with a moist spatula.
Dry for approx 3 hours in the dehydrator
Grind all ingredients for the spinach topping into a creamy substance in the food processor.
Cover the tostados with approx. 1 cm of spinach topping
Decorate with rawmesan
*Recipe from Unlimied Health Raw Taste Sensations by Helen Belien
Get even more raw food health videos at my member site!
http://www.rawlifehealthshow.com
on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/paulnison
on https://www.facebook.com/healthwatchman/
on https://www.instagram.com/paulnison/
on https://twitter.com/Paulnison
1 cup soaked pumpkin seeds
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon Himalaya salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Spinach Topping
5 cups washed spinach
3 avocados
1/2 cup fresh coriander
juice of half a lime/lemon
1/2 red chili pepper
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 teaspoon Himalaya salt
1/2 cup sundried tomatoes
1 tablespoon unpasteurized white miso
Grind all ingredients for the tostados into a dough with the food processor.
Scoop into small balls with a small portioning spoon onto a teflex sheet and flatten with a moist spatula.
Dry for approx 3 hours in the dehydrator
Grind all ingredients for the spinach topping into a creamy substance in the food processor.
Cover the tostados with approx. 1 cm of spinach topping
Decorate with rawmesan
*Recipe from Unlimied Health Raw Taste Sensations by Helen Belien
Get even more raw food health videos at my member site!
http://www.rawlifehealthshow.com
on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/paulnison
on https://www.facebook.com/healthwatchman/
on https://www.instagram.com/paulnison/
on https://twitter.com/Paulnison
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