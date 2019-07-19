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Estate Planning
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9 views • July 19, 2019
The majority of estate plans typically include a Last Will and Testament as well as a number of other financial and healthcare documents. An irrevocable or revocable trust also may be used to help avoid probate. In the event of incapacity, an estate plan also may help eliminate the need to appoint a guardian of the estate. Another consideration is who should be included in healthcare decision making. Every estate plan is unique, but everyone should have a valid Last Will and Testament. Estate planning does not have to be complex in order to be effective, but planning for the future should be Chess, not Checkers.
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