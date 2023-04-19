Apocalypse WatchE102: AI and the Singularity. What is it? When will it happen?

Johnny Watcher is joined by Keghead, DQ and (fake) Gavin Newsome for a frank discussion of AI, the Singularity and possible consequences of rogue intelligence. "We've barely dipped a toe in the AI ocean and it's already turned to evil." Gavin Newsome claims to have found a way to solve the homeless problem that doesn't exist in California.
