Apocalypse WatchE102: AI and the Singularity. What is it? When will it happen?
ApocalypseWatch
Published a day ago |

Johnny Watcher is joined by Keghead, DQ and (fake) Gavin Newsome for a frank discussion of AI, the Singularity and possible consequences of rogue intelligence. "We've barely dipped a toe in the AI ocean and it's already turned to evil." Gavin Newsome claims to have found a way to solve the homeless problem that doesn't exist in California.

