Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Today, SCOTUS heard the most consequential free speech case in U.S. history.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published 17 hours ago

Today, SCOTUS heard Murthy v. Missouri, the most consequential free speech case in U.S. history. This isn't just about social media companies; it's a critical examination of government overreach. 


SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson doesn't like Free Speech

"My biggest concern is that your view has the First Amendment hamstringing the government in significant ways”


🎤  I'm sorry Miss Jackson, but that's the point of 1A


The Biden administration and FBI's efforts to influence Big Tech into silencing dissent tramples on the 1st Amendment. Our focus must be on preventing government censorship, not compelling private entities to act as censors. This case could redefine our free speech.

Keywords
free speechscotussupreme court1st amendmentmurthy v missouri

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket