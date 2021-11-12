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SLOW KILL EXPOSED! - Global Depopulation Event - Jerry Day Speaks Out!
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2848 views • November 12, 2021
Find MORE From Jerry Day HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/user/minivanjack
And on Bitchute HERE:
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BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
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And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Jerry Day, an Emmy winning producer and YouTube activist who has been reporting on issues like Smart Meters, 5G and ways the governments of the world are slow killing us for more than a decade.
In this video, we talk about slow kill and the method in which the state and governments around the world are utilizing in order to slowly kill the greater population under the guise of safety, health and convenience.
The governments of the world are fighting a war on humanity currently and they have put their plans out there in the open as to what they wish to do to humans by the year 2030 as the United Nations Agenda 2030 so aptly promotes, more than 60% of humanity must be wiped out by that year.
From smart meters to 5G. From vaccines to carbon credits. The agenda is being fully implemented right now and it is up to us to resist or succumb.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
https://www.youtube.com/user/minivanjack
And on Bitchute HERE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QemYeG2JZ7jT/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Jerry Day, an Emmy winning producer and YouTube activist who has been reporting on issues like Smart Meters, 5G and ways the governments of the world are slow killing us for more than a decade.
In this video, we talk about slow kill and the method in which the state and governments around the world are utilizing in order to slowly kill the greater population under the guise of safety, health and convenience.
The governments of the world are fighting a war on humanity currently and they have put their plans out there in the open as to what they wish to do to humans by the year 2030 as the United Nations Agenda 2030 so aptly promotes, more than 60% of humanity must be wiped out by that year.
From smart meters to 5G. From vaccines to carbon credits. The agenda is being fully implemented right now and it is up to us to resist or succumb.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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