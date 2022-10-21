"You Will Eat The Bugs" [InfoWars 2014]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones and Rob Dew discuss the eating of bugs in the future globalist controlled diet.
--------------
Eat The Bugs: Netherlands Schools Offer Mealworms & Insects to Children as ‘Sustainable’ Meat Substitute
https://www.infowars.com/posts/eat-the-bugs-netherlands-schools-offer-mealworms-insects-to-children-as-sustainable-meat-substitute/