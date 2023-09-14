Spiritual Warfare Series Part #2-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 13 2023

This is our brand-new and much requested new Bible study series on the subject of spiritual warfare in the Church Age in the last days. Leaving aside the Charismatic proclivity to over-sensationalize this explosive topic, we instead open the pages of our King James Bible to obtain an accurate depiction of the spiritual battle we find ourselves in here in the closing moments of the Church Age. Tonight we have Part #2 in this series on Spiritual Warfare.

