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Covid 19 Test Nanoparticle Tracking Insertion Brain DNA Manipulation
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183 views • September 28, 2021
Covid19 Test.
The Nano Spec/Dust Particles on the test swab are actual holographic optical chips they are radioactive transition metals with bio-infiltrator properties including mind control and DNA direct manipulation also known as TC Technetium Element 43 a pyrophosphate ion with Tc-99m which adheres to calcium deposits.
Calcium is known to be liquified by 5G frequencies.
Please do the research, The Truth Will Set You Free.
The Nano Spec/Dust Particles on the test swab are actual holographic optical chips they are radioactive transition metals with bio-infiltrator properties including mind control and DNA direct manipulation also known as TC Technetium Element 43 a pyrophosphate ion with Tc-99m which adheres to calcium deposits.
Calcium is known to be liquified by 5G frequencies.
Please do the research, The Truth Will Set You Free.
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