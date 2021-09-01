Cultivating Change - The Journey Toward Resilience | Bulletproofing Our Every Day

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Hi, I'm Alexander Corey. I have spent the last decade in pursuit of fundamental health and skill acquisition. My aim to provide education, tips, tricks, trials, and experimentation to increase individual resiliency for the modern era.
This means taking control of your fitness and nutrition through FUNDAMENTALS. Food is always first on the journey-he has learned from organic vegetable farmers in multiple micro climates and disciplines (permaculture, aquaponics, garden design.)
Cultivated Change's mission is to extract the most pragmatic information from all health, behavioral change, and food cultivation fields, and present them as a straight forward way to increase personal skill sets and resilience for whatever life throws at you.
In short, let's BULLETPROOF OUR EVERY DAY HABITS.