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Cultivating Change - The Journey Toward Resilience | Bulletproofing Our Every Day
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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50 views • September 01, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Training/Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️Garden Design: https://bit.ly/3mHGBGh
▶️KC Gardens Micros: https://bit.ly/2Wtuemm
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Watch us on Instagram: @cultivated.change
▶️All media: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#fitness #resilience #microgreens #healthcoaching

Hi, I'm Alexander Corey. I have spent the last decade in pursuit of fundamental health and skill acquisition. My aim to provide education, tips, tricks, trials, and experimentation to increase individual resiliency for the modern era.

This means taking control of your fitness and nutrition through FUNDAMENTALS. Food is always first on the journey-he has learned from organic vegetable farmers in multiple micro climates and disciplines (permaculture, aquaponics, garden design.)

Cultivated Change's mission is to extract the most pragmatic information from all health, behavioral change, and food cultivation fields, and present them as a straight forward way to increase personal skill sets and resilience for whatever life throws at you.

In short, let's BULLETPROOF OUR EVERY DAY HABITS.
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mindsetnutritionvegetablesmovementresilience
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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