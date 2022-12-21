Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 12 - Poultices [2]

In episode twelve we continue our practical session focusing on poultices. We learn how to treat tissue inflammation, wounds, the use of comfrey for rapid healing, castor oil for breaking up damaged non-wanted tissue, hydro-therapy to remove splinters and also, the many and fantastic properties and uses for cayenne pepper. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

