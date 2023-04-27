328) Karen Kingston - mRNA Vaccines Contain Electromagnetic Devices

Credits to Stew Peters Network channel, April 25, 2023:mRNA Shots Are Electromagnetic Devices? Nanoparticles In Vaxx KILL CELLS Via ELECTROMAGNETISM?: https://rumble.com/v2kfsh6-mrna-shots-are-electromagnetic-devices-nanoparticles-in-vaxx-kill-cells-via.html





KarenKingston.Substack: https://karenkingston.substack.com/

April 19, 2023 | Pfizer's mRNA Vaccines Contain Electromagnetic Devices: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/pfizers-covid-19-vaccines-contain





What Karen Kingston is talking about here is ablation therapy for destroying cancer cells. Claire Edwards discussed precisely this in an article published in 2021: " Nanoparticles are used in cancer treatments. They are injected into the tumour and then electromagnetic radiation is applied so that each nanoparticle burns out the adjacent cancer cells. This is called “thermal ablation therapy”. So what happens when you fill the whole body with graphene oxide nanoparticles and then expose everyone to inescapable and ubiquitous electromagnetic radiation blanketing the whole planet, including from satellites and High Altitude Platforms (HAPS) such as gliders and drones in the stratosphere?"

Graphene oxide in all vaccines makes the vaccinated walking ​time bombs, 26 July 2021: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/graphene-oxide-in-all-vaccines-makes-the-vaccinated-walking-time-bombs.html





De lo que Karen Kingston habla aquí es de la terapia de ablación para destruir células cancerosas. Claire Edwards habló precisamente de ello en un artículo publicado en 2021: "Las nanopartículas se utilizan en los tratamientos contra el cáncer. Se inyectan en el tumor y luego se aplica radiación electromagnética para que cada nanopartícula queme las células cancerosas adyacentes. Esto se llama "terapia de ablación térmica". Entonces, ¿qué sucede cuando se llena todo el cuerpo con nanopartículas de óxido de grafeno y luego se expone a todo el mundo a la ineludible y omnipresente radiación electromagnética que cubre todo el planeta, incluso desde los satélites y las plataformas de gran altitud (HAPS), como los planeadores y los drones en la estratosfera?"

El óxido de grafeno en todas las vacunas convierte a los vacunados en bombas de tiempo andantes: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/el-oxido-de-grafeno-en-todas-las-vacunas-convierte-a-los-vacunados-en-bombas-de-tiempo-andantes.html





Karen Kingston parle ici d'une thérapie d'ablation pour détruire les cellules cancéreuses. Claire Edwards en a précisément parlé dans un article publié en 2021 : « Les nanoparticules sont utilisées dans les traitements contre le cancer. Elles sont injectées dans la tumeur, puis un rayonnement électromagnétique est appliqué afin que chaque nanoparticule brûle l





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua