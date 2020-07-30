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Mid-Week (USA Wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Dreamteam UAP+MUFON etc] - OT Chan Live#291
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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30 views • July 30, 2020
#MUFON #DREAMTEAM #THIRDPHASEOFMOON #ALIENS #UFOS

Topics:

1) Gen Chat - nice Comments
2) Who are these experts on the Dreamteam really?
3) Dreamteam thirdphaseofmoon BS detection and Catchup and Debunks of their claims
4) UFO man and Alien Addict Stats.. why promote fantasy and work with frauds on YT
cos traffic builts subs and later super chat donations.
5) UFO proofs 2020 felony court case public informaton find
6) Look over MUFON cases with videos and photos
7) A look at TPOM staged event for busting hoaxers with spike balloon
8) Gen Chat about Frauds in UFOLOGY and playlists for UFO proof
and thirdphaseofmoon and their famous LIVE HOAXED EVENT

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel

Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/

Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
liescrimealiensufofelonycriminalsufosdelusionalliarufologyfelonfraudsdreamteamufoproof
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