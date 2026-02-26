BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CTP (20260225, video exclusive) This One Will Ruffle Some Feathers - Matthew23 Blind Guides
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
11 followers
20 views • 1 day ago

CTP (20260225, video exclusive) This One Will Ruffle Some Feathers -  Matthew23 Blind Guides - they may speak of love but they honor hate, division, evil, when it comes time to HELP OTHERS (regardless of skin-tone, origin, politics, faith) we are to WANT and TRY to ease suffering as best we can (even in times of War, with enemy combatants). Hate the Sin, Love the Sinner. Pray, for even our enemies SOUL (that they may one day see the Light and we treat them WELL, walk the walk not just talk the talk, in trying to BRING THEM TO LIGHT (Good, over Evil)) but that does NOT mean ZERO JUDGEMENT (but Judge Biblically, remove log from thine own eye first, Judge equally Biblically, not being a hypocrite). The Bible is COMPLEX and CONTEXT matters and can be complicated at times (but WE MUST take the Bible in FULL CONTEXT) for all things there is a Season and sometimes those Seasons may be somewhat contradictory (but all in way BIBLICAL, if properly and appropriately applied).

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
