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Call to Sobriety - Free Your Mind
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101 views • August 21, 2021
To face the onslaught of confusion and information overload, this video humbly suggests to everyone to find sobriety, regardless of any identification with an addiction or problem. To come together effectively, we must grant ourselves the best opportunity. While we remain drugged, boozed, overpilled, we will remain lost. Facing sobriety will be hard for many, yet it must be done so we have the proper long term energy and focus to tackle our most pressing collective issues. Thank you for your time and patience
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