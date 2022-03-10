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Mind Control Frequencies By DNA Via 5G
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3369 views • March 10, 2022
I don't think a normal sane mind could possibly fathom this kind of evil, but this is the their plan for all of humankind.
Jesus said; "For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be." ~Mathew 24:21
Pray.
Jesus said; "For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be." ~Mathew 24:21
Pray.
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