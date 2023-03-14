REPORT.FROM.CALIFORNIA

Create New Account
Watching these freaks build this insane scumset tonight was very hard to deal with....as usual. I know many of you know how I feel. Sorry my voice is scratchy....but the crop dusting is affecting me....as well as others I talk to daily. Many think it is allergies...If they only knew the truth...some do though....I sure point it out to them.

Aftermath Of A Day of Non Stop Spewing Over Us. 3/8/23 -- CALIFORNIA

Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake


