Stunned! Best Buy Caught Red-Handed + The FBI's Anti-Catholic Problem
Published Yesterday

Best Buy was caught discriminating against its religious employees: Story from independent news outlet OMG and journalist James O'Keefe. PLUS. The FBI's surveillance of the Catholic Church as "domestic terrorists" goes deeper than was reported back in March! I show you exactly what will happen to ALL churches if this isn't handled.

LINKS DISCUSSED

https://catholicvote.org/wsj-slams-fbi-anti-catholic/


https://www.persecution.org/2023/05/19/killings-continue-in-nigeria-farming-communities-despite-curfew/

https://www.persecution.org/2023/08/03/hindu-nationalists-injure-four-christians-in-attack-in-central-india/
