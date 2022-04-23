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When You’re Lied to How Do You Feel? What Is Personal Truth? Why New Age Doesn’t Work All the Time?
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29 views • April 23, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/yVIx0q8Rj4c
20080824 Overview Of Divine Truth - Qualities Of Divine Truth P1
Cut:
9m54s - 20m59s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“YOU CAN TEACH CHILDREN HOW TO LIE VERY SIMPLY - JUST BY REFUSING THE TRUTH FROM."
"GOD’S TRUTH NEVER CREATES FEAR."
"DIVINE TRUTH RESULTS IN FEARLESS EXISTENCE.”
"WITHOUT THE TRUTH LOVE CAN'T BE EXPERIENCED."
https://youtu.be/yVIx0q8Rj4c
20080824 Overview Of Divine Truth - Qualities Of Divine Truth P1
Cut:
9m54s - 20m59s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“YOU CAN TEACH CHILDREN HOW TO LIE VERY SIMPLY - JUST BY REFUSING THE TRUTH FROM."
"GOD’S TRUTH NEVER CREATES FEAR."
"DIVINE TRUTH RESULTS IN FEARLESS EXISTENCE.”
"WITHOUT THE TRUTH LOVE CAN'T BE EXPERIENCED."
Keywords
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