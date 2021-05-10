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Sauna Tips for Beginners
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28 views • May 10, 2021
Sauna Tips for Beginners - Using the sauna is one of the best lifestyle activities to increase your physical, mental, and emotional health. In this video I detail 7 of the most important things to things to remember when using the sauna; just a few key details can make your experience as comfortable and safe as possible.
Pouring Water Video by Castorly Stock from Pexels
Drinking Water Video from Pixabay
Running Water Video by FelixMittermeier from Pixabay
Sauna Bucket and Towel Image by Rita Bernhardt from Pixabay
Table Salt and Tombstone Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Meal Photo by Alessandro Alimonti on Unsplash
Cold Swim Video by Yaroslav Shuraev from Pexels
Cold Plunge Photo by Tyler Lillico on Unsplash
Thermometer and Rain Drop Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Pouring Water Video by Castorly Stock from Pexels
Drinking Water Video from Pixabay
Running Water Video by FelixMittermeier from Pixabay
Sauna Bucket and Towel Image by Rita Bernhardt from Pixabay
Table Salt and Tombstone Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Meal Photo by Alessandro Alimonti on Unsplash
Cold Swim Video by Yaroslav Shuraev from Pexels
Cold Plunge Photo by Tyler Lillico on Unsplash
Thermometer and Rain Drop Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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