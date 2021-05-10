Sauna Tips for Beginners - Using the sauna is one of the best lifestyle activities to increase your physical, mental, and emotional health. In this video I detail 7 of the most important things to things to remember when using the sauna; just a few key details can make your experience as comfortable and safe as possible.



Pouring Water Video by Castorly Stock from Pexels

Drinking Water Video from Pixabay

Running Water Video by FelixMittermeier from Pixabay

Sauna Bucket and Towel Image by Rita Bernhardt from Pixabay

Table Salt and Tombstone Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Meal Photo by Alessandro Alimonti on Unsplash

Cold Swim Video by Yaroslav Shuraev from Pexels

Cold Plunge Photo by Tyler Lillico on Unsplash

Thermometer and Rain Drop Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay



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