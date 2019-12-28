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Explaining the dual energy supply
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25 views • December 28, 2019
Glycogen is being confused as primary energy storage for. glucose in the body.
While it is limited storage of energy but it can be utilized without the presence of stress hormones because it is a busting fuel and not the primary cellular energy source as we are being wrongly told.
While it is limited storage of energy but it can be utilized without the presence of stress hormones because it is a busting fuel and not the primary cellular energy source as we are being wrongly told.
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