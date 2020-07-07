Medical Murder in Hospitals? KlanMother Karen Lucyk MacDonald

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Medical Murder in Hospitals? KlanMother Karen MacDonald
LIVE Monday July 6, 2020 at 9am PDT, 12Noon EDT, 5pm BST-UK
WATCH on ExopoliticsTV YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLWMpA4rndg
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https://www.pscp.tv/w/1lDxLyEdBBLKm