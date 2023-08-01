Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Is An Obama Scandal
channel image
Son of the Republic
509 Subscribers
62 views
Published Yesterday

Was He Getting A Cut Of This?

* [Bidan] is a foreign agent — and Barry [Barack Obama] Saetoro knew about it.

* The media are protecting him too.

* Joe was his point man in Ukraine.

* This is about to get very ugly.

* There is no turning back now.


• “The Democrats Are Correct: Outside of the bank records, the suspicious activity reports, the wire transfers, the Privat bank transactions, the LLCs, the texts, the emails, the WhatsApp messages, the photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners, the voicemails to his son, the two business partners saying Joe is the ‘brand’, the ‘big guy’, and ‘the chairman’, the two whistleblowers testimony, the recorded phone calls between Biden and Poroshenko, the video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor, and Hunter’s statements that he’s giving his dad half his income, there is NO evidence of Joe Biden being involved. Good call guys.”


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 1 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v33ug5b-obama-knew-ep.-2057-08012023.html

Keywords
barack obamatreasoncorruptioncover-uphuman traffickingdan bonginomoney launderingtraitorjoe bidenhunter bidenimpeachmentbriberyidiocracyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guycorrupticratpuppet regimeforeign agent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket